Lil Nas X – “Right There”

The stream continues. Lil Nas X has released a new single every day this week. Those songs all arrive with similar presentations, and they all serve to reset expectations for Dreamboy, the new album that he's been promising for a while. After dropping the tracks "Dreamboy," "Big Dummy!," and "Swish," he's got another new one out today.

Lil Nas X's new track "Right There" has nothing to do with Chingy. It's a bouncy, rap-centric, relatively straightforward track that's delivered with a lot of energy and style. I wasn't expecting a Papoose/Remy Ma reference on a Lil Nas X track, but there's one here. (Lil Nas X posted an early version of the song online last year, so it doesn't address recent developments in the Remy/Pap saga.) I like the horns that come in partway through, and I like the furry pink hat that LNX wears in the video. Watch it below.

The release blitz continues tomorrow, when Lil Nas X drops his previously-announced single "Hotbox."