News

Radiohead Form New Business Entity, Signaling Long-Awaited Return

4:27 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Thom Yorke performs onstage at The Greek Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

|Rich Fury/Getty Images

Next year will mark a decade since Radiohead's most recent studio album A Moon Shaped Pool. You're reading Stereogum right now, so you probably know the band members have kept themselves busy in the meantime. But now a new Radiohead album seems more likely than ever.

Pitchfork pointed out today -- which also just so happens to be the 30th anniversary of Radiohead's sophomore album The Bends -- all five members of the band have formed a limited liability partnership, called RHEUK25 LLP. The exact terms of LLPs can vary based on where they're incorporated (theirs is in London), but simply put, it gives the members of Radiohead some of the financial perks of owning a business outside of a typical record label contract. This is a promising sign that new music from Radiohead is coming.

As Pitchfork also notes, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Phil Selway have incpororated LLPs together before: Dawn Chorus LLP in 2016 and another separate filing in 2021. Those came just ahead of A Moon Shaped Pool and the Kid A Mnesia compilation, respectively. The Smile, Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's band with Tom Skinner, also filed Self Help Tapes LLP before announcing their debut album in 2021.

So, especially considering Colin Greenwood recently confirmed Radiohead were rehearsing, it doesn't seem like the band would file an LLP for nothing. Hang in there. In the meantime, enjoy a little throwback video posted to Radiohead's YouTube this morning in honor of The Bends:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lzUBLGEK_R8

Read More:

