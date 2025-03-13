Watch Clairo Play Shelly’s “Steeeam” Live For The First Time In London

Back in 2020, quarantine boredom led Clairo, Claud, Josh Mehling, and Noa Frances Getzug to form a band called Shelly. They released two songs — "Steeeam" and "Natural" — and then broke up in 2021 after Mehling and Getzug allegedly discovered they were cousins (or so the lore goes). Tonight in London, Clairo surprised fans by performing "Steeeam" for the first time ever.

At the Eventim Apollo, Clairo delivered on her promise that she made on her Instagram story: "I have a surprise tonight," she wrote, adding a seashell emoji. Meanwhile, her US tour involved backflips, David Byrne covers, and rap battles. Watch her sing "Steeeam" below.



