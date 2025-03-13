Skip to Content
Watch Clairo Play Shelly’s “Steeeam” Live For The First Time In London

7:28 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Clairo performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Back in 2020, quarantine boredom led Clairo, Claud, Josh Mehling, and Noa Frances Getzug to form a band called Shelly. They released two songs — "Steeeam" and "Natural" — and then broke up in 2021 after Mehling and Getzug allegedly discovered they were cousins (or so the lore goes). Tonight in London, Clairo surprised fans by performing "Steeeam" for the first time ever.

At the Eventim Apollo, Clairo delivered on her promise that she made on her Instagram story: "I have a surprise tonight," she wrote, adding a seashell emoji. Meanwhile, her US tour involved backflips, David Byrne covers, and rap battles. Watch her sing "Steeeam" below.

@c_h_103 first official performance of Steeeam - Shelly !!! @Clairooooooooooooooooooo london n1 #charmtour #charmtourlondon #clairo ♬ original sound - chloe


