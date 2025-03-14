Skip to Content
Experimental Electronic Musician Matthew Young Announces First New Album In Almost 40 Years

8:58 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

Matthew Young has announced his first new album in almost 40 years. The experimental electronic musician has two LPs under his belt: 1981's Recurring Dreams, which was reissued 2014, and 1986's Traveler's Advisory, which was reissued 2010. Today, he's announcing Undercurrents.

Undercurrents was recorded intermittently since the late 1970s. The lead single "Reflexion" is out now, and comes with a music video by Young featuring glimmering photos from Richard Speedy to match the sparkling sounds. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Reflexion"
02 "One And All"
03 "Undercurrents"
04 "A Game Of Chess, A Game Of Chance"
05 "The Summer Girls"
06 "Her Key Is Minor"
07 "Inflexion"
08 "Into The Woods"

Undercurrents is out 5/30 via Drag City / Yoga. Pre-order it here.

