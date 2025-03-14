Aminé – “Familiar”

It's been two years since Aminé's last album, Kaytraminé, which was a collaboration with Kaytranada. Today, the Portland rapper is sharing a preview of its followup with the new song "Familiar."

About "Familiar," Aminé explains, “You love somebody while knowing that it’s not the right thing to do, but it’s still hard to let go. I let a little bit of my toxic side onto the track, too, but I think that honesty is important.”

His next LP is slated for release this spring via 10K Projects, but that's all we know for now. Check out "Familiar" in the meantime below.