Florence Road – “Heavy”

10:50 AM EDT on March 14, 2025

Florence Road are a new quartet from Wicklow, Ireland made up of childhood friends Lily Aron (vocals), Emma Brandon (guitar), Ailbhe Barry (bass), and Hannah Kelly (drums). Their debut single "Heavy," out today, puts a poppy spin on grunge revivalism. There are traces of the Cranberries within the distorted bombast, but when the smoke clears and Aron is left singing over unvarnished piano, the Olivia Rodrigo jumps out. This band seems to have a big push behind it, so don't expect this to be the last you hear about Florence Road this year. In the meantime, hear "Heavy" below (in both studio and live editions) and render your verdict.

