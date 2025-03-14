Fuubutsushi – “The Harmony Of Irrelevant Facts”

You guys fuck with Fuubutsushi? The ambient jazz band, one of many projects stemming from the prolific composer and saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi, has become one of my favorite soundtracks for both chilling out and locking in. They've got a new single out today called "The Harmony Of Irrelevant Facts," which, at just five serene minutes, seems like a great place to dive in if you're unfamiliar. The song is sparse and searching, taking inspiration from a staggering number of genres ("ECM, cool jazz, ambient music, minimalism, city pop, post-rock, folk, and Americana," per the official Bandcamp bio) yet sometimes nearly flickering out of existence. It's deeply pretty, masterfully executed material, so don't miss it.

<a href="https://patrickshiroishi.bandcamp.com/album/fuubutsushi-harmony-of-irrelevant-facts">Fuubutsushi - Harmony of Irrelevant Facts by Fuubutsushi</a>