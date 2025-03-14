Furnace Fest Announces 2025 Lineup

Furnace Fest, the annual Alabama gathering of hardcore, post-hardcore, punk, and emo bands from across the generations, has revealed the lineup for its 2025 festivities, which are going down Oct. 3-5 at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark.

We already knew the reunited Texas Is The Reason, who are also on the Best Friends Forever lineup, are on the bill at Furnace too. Now we know the headliners will be Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, and Knocked Loose. Also on deck: Converge, Citizen, Mom Jeans, Suicidal Tendencies, Hot Water Music, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Norma Jean, Biohazard, Saves The Day, Drain, Comeback Kid, Glare, Speed, Foundation, Harms Way, Terror, Initiate, Spanish Love Songs, Sweet Pill, and more.

Tickets are on sale here. Get more info at the festival site.