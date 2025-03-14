Radiohead Unearth 1995 Thom Yorke Acoustic Show For The Bends 30th Anniversary: Watch

Yesterday was an important day for Radiohead fans: It marked 30 years since the UK release of their sophomore classic The Bends, but also, news broke that the band has created a new LLC, which they've historically done before a new album release or tour. With all due respect to the Smile, that's fantastic. Bring it on. Today, as The Bends reaches its 30th anniversary in the US, the band has a bit more nostalgia to serve up before forging ahead into whatever new business is planned.

To commemorate the three-decade milestone, Radiohead have published footage of Thom Yorke's March 28, 1995 solo performance at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern. It's a five-song set comprising four then-new Bends bangers — "(Nice Dream)," "High And Dry," "Street Spirit (Fade Out)," and "Fake Plastic Trees" — plus Pablo Honey track "Thinking About You." On their Instagram account, Radiohead write, "We found this VHS tape of Thom performing at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto in 1995 for the release of The Bends."

Watch the full tape below, and cross your fingers for the long-awaited A Moon Shaped Pool follow-up (though honestly, I'd be happy with a tour, wouldn't you?).