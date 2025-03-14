Rob Zombie Responds To “Outrage Over Sadistic Children’s Book”

Rob Zombie just released a children's book, but don't worry, it's extremely on-brand. Z Is For Zombie came out Monday through Neck Bolt Publishing, who previously published Zombie's coloring book and Rob Zombie Presents Grandpa Hugo's Dirty Jokes. The book features lots of comically violent and uncouth alphabet explainers involving characters from Zombie's movie House Of 1000 Corpses such as Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly, and Otis Driftwood: "A is for ambush, attack, and assault," "B is for Baby brandishing blades," "D is for Doctor downing a drink," etc. It's not necessarily something I want to read to my 4-year-old, but I get it. It's funny.

Not everyone thinks so. On his Instagram, Zombie has posted a screenshot from a Daily Mail article headlined "Outrage over violent children's book featuring sadistic serial killers teaching toddlers to spell." One of the comments collected in the piece: "If this is ACTUALLY for kids, the author can fuck himself. If it's for adults, and just a little parody, then kudos." He captioned the post, "Now this is hilarious! We are just trying to teach the children some good book learning ☠️"

Check out a trailer for the book and Zombie's response to the backlash below.