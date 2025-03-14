Stream Rojuu & evilgiane’s New 62 starz EP

The NYC sample drill producer and Surf Gang leader evilgiane is on an absolute tear. Last week he released The Hurtless, a stellar collaboration with Virginia's Harto Falión that matched evilgiane's hyperkinetic beats to moody sing-song rap in gorgeous ways. Today he's back with the 62 starz EP, a six-song team-up with the Spanish rapper and YouTuber Rojuu. This one traverses more charred and chaotic digital terrain — it would be a fine chaser for the new Playboi Carti album — while maintaining some of the moody melodicism of evilgiane's work with Falión. It's somehow kinetic and chill all at once, and you can delve into it all below.

62 starz is out now on Surf Gang.