Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Rojuu & evilgiane’s New 62 starz EP

5:08 PM EDT on March 14, 2025

The NYC sample drill producer and Surf Gang leader evilgiane is on an absolute tear. Last week he released The Hurtless, a stellar collaboration with Virginia's Harto Falión that matched evilgiane's hyperkinetic beats to moody sing-song rap in gorgeous ways. Today he's back with the 62 starz EP, a six-song team-up with the Spanish rapper and YouTuber Rojuu. This one traverses more charred and chaotic digital terrain — it would be a fine chaser for the new Playboi Carti album — while maintaining some of the moody melodicism of evilgiane's work with Falión. It's somehow kinetic and chill all at once, and you can delve into it all below.

62 starz is out now on Surf Gang.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025