New Frank Ocean Song Seemingly Previewed On Payton Talbott’s YouTube

Back in November 2023, Frank Ocean previewed new music on his Instagram Story, getting his fans' hopes up just to remain silent since. Now, the elusive musician appears to be teasing a song on his rumored boyfriend Payton Talbott’s YouTube.

It's unconfirmed that it's Ocean, but his voice is pretty unmistakable. The lyrics are familiarly emotional: “I read your diary, every line/ I wanna drink your words like wine." His last official release was 2020's “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” though in December 2021 he shared unreleased material on Blonded Radio.

Ocean and Talbott are rumored to be dating after spending Valentine's Day together and after Ocean showed support for Talbott before his UFC fight in January. Meanwhile, Ocean is in the midst of filming his directorial debut starring David Jonsson. Check out the clip from Talbott’s YouTube below.