Disturbed Concert Damages Chicago Bulls Championship Banners

Last weekend, Disturbed took their tour to their hometown of Chicago. The heavy metal band brought major pyrotechnics to the United Center, and the fire damaged the Bulls' championship banners.

“Following Saturday night’s concert, United Center staff discovered minor damage to the Bulls championship banners that hang in the rafters," the venue said, per WGN9. "United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners, however, we don’t anticipate them being back in place for the remainder of this season. We anticipate them being back in place next season.”

Also on the bill were Sevendust, who did "Black" with Disurbed's David Draiman, and Three Days Grace. It was Disturbed's first time performing with bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak since 2003. Meanwhile, Disturbed's debut album The Sickness turned 25 this month.