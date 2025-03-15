Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Disturbed Concert Damages Chicago Bulls Championship Banners

10:29 AM EDT on March 15, 2025

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 05: Banners honoring former members of the Chicago Bulls are seen during a game between the Bulls and the Indiana Pacers at the United Center on March 5, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Pacers 92-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

|Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Last weekend, Disturbed took their tour to their hometown of Chicago. The heavy metal band brought major pyrotechnics to the United Center, and the fire damaged the Bulls' championship banners.

“Following Saturday night’s concert, United Center staff discovered minor damage to the Bulls championship banners that hang in the rafters," the venue said, per WGN9. "United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners, however, we don’t anticipate them being back in place for the remainder of this season. We anticipate them being back in place next season.”

Also on the bill were Sevendust, who did "Black" with Disurbed's David Draiman, and Three Days Grace. It was Disturbed's first time performing with bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak since 2003. Meanwhile, Disturbed's debut album The Sickness turned 25 this month.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Post Malone Livestreams Painful Backflip Attempt, Teases Two New Albums For 2026

December 31, 2025
News

Nardwuar Appointed To The Order Of Canada

December 31, 2025
News

Yngwie Malmsteen Stops Selling Supplements

December 31, 2025
News

Jennifer Lopez Covers Lana Del Rey At Vegas Residency Opener

December 31, 2025
News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Taught Us About Australia

December 31, 2025
News

Amyl And The Sniffers Singer Sues Photographer For Exploiting Magazine Shoot

December 31, 2025