Lucy Dacus Confirms She’s Dating Julien Baker

Lucy Dacus is releasing her new solo album Forever Is A Feeling next week, and in a new article in the New Yorker centered on the album, she confirms a longstanding rumor: She's dating her boygenius bandmate Julien Baker. The two singer-songwriters have often been spotted together in the months since boygenius went on indefinite hiatus following last year's big Grammy haul, and online detectives have often speculated about their romantic involvement. Now, journalist Amanda Petrusich's Dacus profile makes it plain: "Dacus is now in a committed relationship with Baker."

In the piece, Dacus says she and Baker have kept the relationship private and that fans have mostly respected their boundaries, but "it only takes a handful to make your life feel like a really easily threatened thing." She adds, "I’ve been practicing not reinforcing that narrative to myself." She explains that much of the new album is about falling in love with Baker: "It's been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true. I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk." After pausing, she rephrases that thought, with a nod to a new song that references Baker's hometown of Memphis: "Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile. These songs are about different people. But, you know, 'Most Wanted Man In West Tennessee' — what are you gonna do?"

Dacus and Baker live together in Los Angeles, home base of their other boygenius bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers. One interview for the story took place at the Huntington, an art museum, library, and botanical garden in San Marino. As Petrusich points out, Bridgers mentions the place in her Punisher track "Garden Song." "We have memberships because Phoebe gave them to us for my birthday," Dacus says. That's fun.

UPDATE: On Monday night, Pop Crave's photo choice for the hard launch brought Bridgers out of social media hiatus.