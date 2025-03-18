Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – “Glib Tongued” (Feat. El-P)

Next month Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs unleash their new album Death Hilarious. So far the UK metal band has shared "Detroit" and "Stitches," and today they're teaming up with El-P for the vicious "Glib Tongued."

“My lyrics reflect on how fondness of the past and senses of nostalgia can affect and influence the present, and especially in a political sense, not for the better," frontman Matt Baty explains. "This notion of working towards 'getting things back to how they used to be,’ feels very backwards. The ‘good old days’ never existed. Having El-P collaborate with us on this track was absolutely mind blowing. Word class lyricist. No smoke and mirrors, sees and tells it exactly the way it is."

“‘Glib Tongued’ was an idea I’d been sitting on for a few years," bassist John-Michael Hedley adds. "It felt like the right time to inject it into Death Hilarious. Though after bringing it to the table it morphed into something bigger and better than I could have ever imagined. Securing El-P’s services for a verse blew my mind and I feel immensely proud that an idea I’d worked on during an extremely dark time in my life, has flourished into a powerful force for good. I hope.”

The band has also announced a tour; check out the dates below alongside the sinister music video made by Mike Bourne.

TOUR DATES:

06/18 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

06/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

06/29 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

08/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

08/27 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

Death Hilarious is out 4/4 on Missing Piece.