Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – “Glib Tongued” (Feat. El-P)

Next month Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs unleash their new album Death Hilarious. So far the UK metal band has shared "Detroit" and "Stitches," and today they're teaming up with El-P for the vicious "Glib Tongued."
“My lyrics reflect on how fondness of the past and senses of nostalgia can affect and influence the present, and especially in a political sense, not for the better," frontman Matt Baty explains. "This notion of working towards 'getting things back to how they used to be,’ feels very backwards. The ‘good old days’ never existed. Having El-P collaborate with us on this track was absolutely mind blowing. Word class lyricist. No smoke and mirrors, sees and tells it exactly the way it is."
“‘Glib Tongued’ was an idea I’d been sitting on for a few years," bassist John-Michael Hedley adds. "It felt like the right time to inject it into Death Hilarious. Though after bringing it to the table it morphed into something bigger and better than I could have ever imagined. Securing El-P’s services for a verse blew my mind and I feel immensely proud that an idea I’d worked on during an extremely dark time in my life, has flourished into a powerful force for good. I hope.”
The band has also announced a tour; check out the dates below alongside the sinister music video made by Mike Bourne.
TOUR DATES:
06/18 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
06/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
06/29 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
08/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
08/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
08/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
08/27 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
Death Hilarious is out 4/4 on Missing Piece.