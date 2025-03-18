Wishy – “Over And Over”

It's a good time for indie rock music. Wishy are getting ready to release the Planet Popstar EP next month, and then they'll head out on the road alongside Momma, whose new album Welcome To My Blue Sky arrives even sooner. Wishy have shared the title track and "Fly" thus far, and today they're back with the laid-back earworm "Over And Over."

"The major themes of this song revolve around desire, ambition, disappointment, acceptance, playing the cards you’re dealt, etc.," singer/guitarist Kevin Krauter says. "I wrote this song in 2020 before the band existed, and since then had no plans to properly record and release it. I knew Ben would crush it on the mix and production, however, and Nina’s voice would send it over the edge. It simply had to be a Wishy song."

Watch the amusing music video made by Demi Fenicel below.

Planet Popstar is out 4/25 on Winspear.