caroline – “Total Euphoria”

In 2022, we named caroline a Band To Watch thanks to their eponymous debut album. The octet unveiled a cover of Claire Rousay's “Peak Chroma” shortly after that release. Today, they're back with "Total Euphoria," their first new material in three years.

"Total Euphoria" comes with a music video directed by Parker Corey of Injury Reserve/By Storm. About the song, caroline said:

The first iteration of this song was played as a three (Mike, Casper and Jasper) in 2020 while we were writing our first album. It was a similar style to the guitars in the back half of "Natural Death" — off-kilter/syncopated — but played much wonkier and messier, and then with a broken rock beat kind of erupting at different moments. It somehow didn’t quite fit with the music we were writing/recording at the time but there was a kernel in there of something we felt we would want to explore later. Eventually it became one of many things that we’ve happened upon that felt good to play for 20 mins straight. This one felt especially good as it was very consistently "loud" and full on which was maybe a bit unusual for us at the time, and also everyone was playing these three different rhythms simultaneously which made it feel endlessly cyclical. Jasper then took the main chords and wrote a load of really nice top line stuff for singing, then we put together all the other parts with the rest of the band and finalized a structure. We realized the golden potential of how good it sounded with Jasper and Magda singing in unison also as a style, and they wrote some extra vocals and harmonies together.

