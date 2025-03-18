Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

caroline – “Total Euphoria”

9:12 AM EDT on March 18, 2025

El Harwick

In 2022, we named caroline a Band To Watch thanks to their eponymous debut album. The octet unveiled a cover of Claire Rousay's “Peak Chroma” shortly after that release. Today, they're back with "Total Euphoria," their first new material in three years.

"Total Euphoria" comes with a music video directed by Parker Corey of Injury Reserve/By Storm. About the song, caroline said:

The first iteration of this song was played as a three (Mike, Casper and Jasper) in 2020 while we were writing our first album. It was a similar style to the guitars in the back half of "Natural Death" — off-kilter/syncopated — but played much wonkier and messier, and then with a broken rock beat kind of erupting at different moments. It somehow didn’t quite fit with the music we were writing/recording at the time but there was a kernel in there of something we felt we would want to explore later.

Eventually it became one of many things that we’ve happened upon that felt good to play for 20 mins straight. This one felt especially good as it was very consistently "loud" and full on which was maybe a bit unusual for us at the time, and also everyone was playing these three different rhythms simultaneously which made it feel endlessly cyclical. Jasper then took the main chords and wrote a load of really nice top line stuff for singing, then we put together all the other parts with the rest of the band and finalized a structure. We realized the golden potential of how good it sounded with Jasper and Magda singing in unison also as a style, and they wrote some extra vocals and harmonies together.

Check out the video below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026
New Music

Kick Off 2026 With Feels Like Heaven’s Invigorating Melodic Hardcore Album Within Dreams

January 1, 2026