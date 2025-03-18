Faun Fables Announce New Album Counterclockwise: Hear “Ember Bell”

Faun Fables, the longstanding art-folk partnership of Dawn McCarthy and Nils Frykdahl, have another new LP ready to roll out this spring. Counterclockwise (now we know which direction it will be rolling) is coming at the end of May via Drag City. Some of the album's songs resulted from commissioned projects about werewolves, Mother Goose, and other fairy tales, while others are about family. With that in mind, the album is a family affair; McCarthy and Frykdahl's daughters, Edda, Ura, and Gudrin, each contribute vocals, and the project is dedicated to Dawn’s late father, Edward "Will" McCarthy.

Lead single "Ember Bell" is one of the familial tracks. It's as haunting and gorgeous as we've come to expect from Faun Fables, and you can hear it below via Lara Miranda's music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Wedding"

02 "Ember Bell"

03 "Washing Song"

04 "Widdershins"

05 "Black Diamond"

06 "Elfrida"

07 "Fearful Name"

08 "Black Angels (Czarne Anioły)"

09 "Woolsey Street & The Lake of Fire"

10 "Sugar Camp"

11 "Lullaby"

12 "Hiawatha"

13 "Wonderous Stories"

14 "Maybe"

15 "Joy Of Counterclockwise"

16 "Celestial Bell"

Counterclockwise is out 5/30 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.