John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Announce First New Album In 37 Years

New England institution John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band have been around since 1972, but they got their big break in 1983, when movie producer Kenny Vance hired them to provide the songs for the bar-band movie Eddie And The Cruisers. The film and its soundtrack were hits, and the Beaver Brown Band went on to contribute soundtrack-rock jams for movies like Rocky IV and Cobra. John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band are still around, and their lineup still features original members Cafferty, guitarist Gary Gramolini, and saxophonist Michael "Tunes" Antunes. They haven't released an album since the soundtrack to 1989's Eddie And The Cruisers II: Eddie Lives!, but that's about to change.

Today, John Cafferty And The Beaver Brown Band announced the new LP Sound Of Waves, their first in 37 years. Cafferty wrote all the songs on the new LP. In a press release, he says that Bruce Springsteen encouraged him to record it. Lead single "Day In The Sun" is a big, honking piece of montage-ready rock 'n' roll. Cafferty always got tons of Springsteen comparisons, and this song does indeed sound a lot like Springsteen. But it's '80s Springsteen, not present-day Springsteen. Check out the song's video below.

Sound Of Waves is coming this spring. John Cafferty And The Beaver Brown Band will play New York's Cutting Room 4/10, and they'll join John Waite and Wang Chung on some of the dates of Rick Springfield's upcoming '80s-nostalgia tour.