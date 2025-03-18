Radiohead Tour Rumor Heats Up As Concert Tickets Appear In Wildfire Relief Auction

Last week news broke that Radiohead -- who, as a group, have stayed mostly dormant over the past few years -- created a new business entity, a limited liability partnership, called RHEUK25 LLP. Historically, a new LLP is a good sign that Radiohead are up to something, though it remains unannounced what that thing might be. One smart Stereogum commenter pointed out that the LLP's name could be an acronym for "Radiohead Europe UK 25," or shorthand for a 2025 EU/UK tour. Now we have some more telling evidence that a tour might really be in the works.

Resident Advisor reports that Palisades High School in Los Angeles recently ran a fire relief auction, which ended on Tuesday. Radiohead's management -- apparently under the pseudonym "Blueyed Pictures, inc" -- listed a direct donation of four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice." The auction listing also noted that the highest bidder can choose their show "based on the band's tour schedule," and where there's a tour schedule, a tour usually follows. An anonymous source close to Radiohead also confirmed to Resident Advisor that the band have placed holds in select European cities for a run of residency shows this fall.

The Radiohead members have notoriously kept mum about touring plans and new music, especially as Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood seemingly throw all their creative energy into their other band the Smile. But last September, Colin Greenwood confirmed Radiohead had been dabbling in rehearsals where they "just played the old songs" and they all "had a really good time." And 2025 would be a fitting year for Radiohead to play some old songs on tour: Their sophomore album The Bends just celebrated its 30th birthday. To celebrate, the band posted footage of Yorke’s March 28, 1995 solo gig in Toronto. "We found this VHS tape of Thom performing," they wrote in the caption, which makes me wonder what other circa-1995 ephemera they might be taking stock of. 2+2=5, after all. Wait...