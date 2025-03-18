Lindstrøm Announces New Album Sirius Syntoms: Hear “Cirkl”

Lindstrøm is back. The Norwegian producer's last album was 2023's Everyone Else Is A Stranger, and today he's announcing its follow-up, Sirius Syntoms. The lead single "Cirkl" is sort of out now.
"Cirkl" gets an official release on April 11, but for now it's available on Bandcamp for those who pre-order Sirius Syntoms. About the track, he said:
The title of the single, "Cirkl," feels like the perfect fit for this moment. It symbolizes the sense of coming full circle for me as I relaunch Feedelity, the label I established in 2003, where I released all my early Lindstrøm material. The track taps into the same energy I explored with those early releases, while also pushing into new sounds and ideas. It’s minimal in structure, with a warm and uplifting energy.
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Cirkl"
02 "Thousand Island Man"
03 "Moo)n"
04 "Sharing An Orange (With Omar S On The Train From Minehead To London)"
05 "These Are A Few Of My Favorite Strings"
06 "Solveggen! Nå!"
07 "Sirius Syntoms"
Sirius Syntoms is out 5/23 via Feedelity. Pre-order it here.