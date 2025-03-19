Shamir Announces Final Solo Album Ten

Shamir is apparently saying goodbye to music. In a press release, he says, "I’ve done and said all I wanted to say. I never want to feel like I’m forcing my art." The Philly-based artist has been making music for over a decade, and today he's announcing his final solo album, Ten. The poignant lead single “Neverwannago” is out now.

The songs on Ten are all written by the people closest to Shamir. “Neverwannago” comes from Like St. Joan's Andrew Harmon, and it's got a video directed by Matthew Ober featuring musician August Nandé. The track is reflective and melancholy: "I never wanna go/ Back to my hometown/ It really makes me sad when I look around/ And I think I would die/ If I had to stay there." Ten does not yet have a release date, but it's slated for spring. Check out “Neverwannago” below.

Ten is out this spring via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order it here.