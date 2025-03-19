Moontype Announce New Album I Let The Wind Push Down On Me: Hear “Four Hands ii”

Moontype's 2021 album Bodies Of Water was a sprawling, intense indie rock debut. Thankfully, the Chicago band is finally announcing their sophomore effort, I Let The Wind Push Down On Me, today.

The news follows last month's release of “Long Country" and announcement of their signing to Orindal Records. Now, they're sharing another wonderful single called "Four Hands ii," about which singer/bassist Margaret McCarthy said:

This one is about desire. Body desire, but it’s the same as the feeling of needing to drive really fast with the windows down and the music loud. It took a while for us to figure this one out, but it’s become one of our favorites to play. I think the trick was finding the shape, the swells and the dips.

Since Bodies Of Water, the trio has grown into a quartet with the addition of Patter’s Joe Suihkonen. I Let The Wind Push Down On Me was produced by Katie Von Schleicher and Nate Mendelsohn. Check out "Four Hands ii" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "How I Used To Dance"

02 "Let Me Cry"

03 "Long Country"

04 "Four Hands ii"

05 "Walking In The Woods"

06 "Crushed"

07 "Anymore"

08 "Four Hands i"

09 "Click Clack"

10 "Starry Eyed"

11 "Let Me Be"

TOUR DATES:

03/22 - Columbus, OH @ Rambling House

03/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Maple Leaf

03/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Lexie)

03/25 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts

03/26 - Brattleboro, VT @ Buoyant Heart (w/ Ruth Garbus)

03/27 - Portland, ME @ Apohadion

03/28 - Catskill, NY @ Avalon

I Let The Wind Push Down On Me is out 5/23 on Orindal.