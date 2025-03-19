Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sleigh Bells – “This Summer”

9:03 AM EDT on March 19, 2025

In less than a month, New York's Sleigh Bells will release their new album Bunky Becky Birthday Boy. So far the noise-pop duo has unveiled “Wanna Start A Band?” and "Bunky Pop," and now they're sharing the exuberant anthem "This Summer."

“We joked around about writing our version of a summer song, but since it's 2025 it had to have a twist," singer Alexis Krauss explains. "Not comparing us to these bands, but musically I think Derek [Miller] mentioned the Cars and Ramones when he was working on the intro, verse and pre-chorus, and I was listening to the Shangri-Las a lot while messing around with melodies. RIP Mary Weiss, you are missed. Thank you to everyone who has been listening to these new tracks!” Dive in below.

Bunky Becky Birthday Boy is out 4/4 on Mom + Pop.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Joins The Icicle Works’ Ian McNabb On “So. Central Rain” Cover

January 3, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026