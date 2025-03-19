Sleigh Bells – “This Summer”

In less than a month, New York's Sleigh Bells will release their new album Bunky Becky Birthday Boy. So far the noise-pop duo has unveiled “Wanna Start A Band?” and "Bunky Pop," and now they're sharing the exuberant anthem "This Summer."

“We joked around about writing our version of a summer song, but since it's 2025 it had to have a twist," singer Alexis Krauss explains. "Not comparing us to these bands, but musically I think Derek [Miller] mentioned the Cars and Ramones when he was working on the intro, verse and pre-chorus, and I was listening to the Shangri-Las a lot while messing around with melodies. RIP Mary Weiss, you are missed. Thank you to everyone who has been listening to these new tracks!” Dive in below.

Bunky Becky Birthday Boy is out 4/4 on Mom + Pop.