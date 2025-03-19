Dream, Ivory – “At Zero”

Last month, Dream, Ivory released "Lost Angeles," their first offering of the year. Today, the brothers are back with "At Zero."

“Sometimes being in your feelings feels good even though it’s annoying to others around you. It’s fun to bitch about the world," Louie Baello explains. "When I wrote 'At Zero' with Chris, that’s the mindset that I was in. Lyrically, it’s a typical sad song but we feel like it’s self aware enough to realize how melodramatic it’s being at the same time. Being at zero is a feeling experienced often but not constantly.”

Like "Lost Angeles," "At Zero" is an easygoing, gauzy tune despite the heavy subject matter. Check it out below.