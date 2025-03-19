Deerhoof Announce New Album Noble And Godlike In Ruin On Craigslist

Deerhoof have announced their 20th studio album Noble And Godlike In Ruin. Before it's out in April, they're previewing the lead single "Immigrant Songs" today. But you won't find it on Spotify or Apple Music yet. You have to go to Craigslist.

Deerhoof turned to Craigslist for the "Immigrant Songs" premiere in an effort to "spotlight a tech platform that isn't blatantly supporting fascism." They've instructed fans how to listen to the single in a series of Craigslist "Services" posts advertising themselves for hire in communities including Brooklyn, Tucson, Portland, and Minneapolis. The band's Greg Saunier says in a press release:

This song is kind of a sequel to Satomi [Matsuzaki, bassist/singer] describing her immigration tribulations in "Exit Only." It's what it feels like to see the discourse around immigration get so twisted. The most criminal and barbaric "migrant horde" to invade America was from Europe. There's a sector of racialized, underpaid immigrants, doing labor white people won't, who are getting deported and dehumanized in record numbers in recent years. They are really the glue keeping our society from collapsing. It's these heroic fugitives, not millionaire politicians holding little signs with one hand while sending out fundraising emails about "strengthening our borders" with the other, who actually have a thing or two to teach us all about how to resist and survive.

"Immigrant Songs" is Noble And Godlike In Ruin’s intense closing track, in which Matsuzaki sings, "Kindness is all I needed from you but you think we’re in your house" over on-the-floor beats and bossa nova guitar chords.

Check out one of Deerhoof's Craigslist posts here, and see the full album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Overrated Species Anyhow"

02 "Sparrow Sparrow"

03 "Kingtoe"

04 "Return of the Return of the Fire Trick Star"

05 "A Body of Mirrors"

06 "Ha, Ha Ha Ha, Haaa"

07 "Disobedience"

08 "Who Do You Root For?"

09 "Under Rats"

10 "Immigrant Songs"

Noble And Godlike In Ruin is out 4/25 via Joyful Noise.