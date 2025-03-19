Jawdropped – “Fantasy”

Jawdropped are a Los Angeles indie rock/power-pop band who have just signed to Angel Tapes, the Fire Talk Records imprint that's also home to Stereogum favorites like Shower Curtain and ira glass. Their debut EP Just Fantasy will arrive in April, and if today's single "Fantasy" is any indication, it's gonna be a pretty good one.

"Fantasy" is an upbeat anthem packed with a bunch of tounge-in-cheek cynycism. "I saw that your dad sent you money on Venmo," vocalist Kyra Morling sings over a guitar jangle in the first verse, which raises the question: Why aren't more people writing lyrics about Venmo stalking? Jawdropped elaborate on the song in a press release:

"Fantasy" is about evil thoughts that you would never want anyone else to know about. It’s about the daydream that goes haywire. The characters in your life that are long gone, but never forgotten. It’s about a memory that comes back clear as day, and you have no idea if, alongside it, is a good or bad feeling.

Jawdropped is also Sean Edwards on bass, Joe Fastiggi on drums, and Roman Zangari on vocals and guitar. Check out Rob Fraebel and Peter Lombardo's video for "Fantasy" below, along with the Just Fantasy tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Skully

02 Another Day

03 Fantasy

04 Outside

05 Star

Just Fantasy is out 4/25 via Angel Tapes.