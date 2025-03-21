Skip to Content
Jack Harlow – “Just Us” (Feat. Doja Cat)

12:00 AM EDT on March 21, 2025

Last month, Jack Harlow released "Set You Free," his first song of the year. Now, he's joining forces with Doja Cat for "Just Us."

"Just Us" is produced by Hollywood Cole, Tay Keith, Angel Lopez, OjiVolta, and Dylan Graham. It comes with a music video directed by Neal Farmer and featuring cameos from Matt Damon, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, Nicholas Braun, Taylor Rooks, Malcolm Todd, DJ Drama, and more.

"Just Us" and "Set You Free" follow last year's “Lovin On Me,” “Hello Miss Johnson,” and “Tranquility.” Is the rapper gearing up for a followup to 2023's Jackman? It's possible. Meanwhile, Doja Cat teamed up with LISA and Raye for "Born Again" last month.

Check out the "Just Us" video below.

