Eric Church Announces New Album Evangeline Vs. The Machine: Hear “Hands Of Time”

Eric Church is a fascinating figure. In lots of ways, he's a traditional Nashville country star. He's been putting out successful major-label albums for nearly 20 years, and he's recorded with and served as an inspiration for younger stars like Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. But Church also has a rebellious weirdo streak that comes out at unexpected times. Last year, for instance, Church headlined the huge country festival Stagecoach. Instead of playing the hits, he did a covers-heavy acoustic set, with a gospel choir, on a stage that was made to look like a cathedral -- a divisive statement, to say the least. Today, Church announces a new album with the anime-ass title Evangeline Vs. The Machine, and the press release is full of quotes about how he's only interested in making cohesive full-album statements.

Church comes from the small North Carolina town of Granite Falls. Last year, when Hurricane Helene devastated the area where he grew up, Church released his single "Darkest Hour" to raise money for hurricane relief efforts, and he announced that he was signing over the song's publishing royalties to "the people of North Carolina." That song is on Evangeline Vs. The Machine. So is "Johnny," a new song that Church says was inspired by the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" and by the mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School, which is near where Church's kids go to school. The album, which follows up Church's twin 2021 LPs Heart and Soul, seems to be a short one, with just eight tracks. It ends with a cover of Tom Waits' "Clap Hands," a skronky and experimental track from the 1985 classic Rain Dogs.

Today, Eric Church shares the Evangeline Vs. The Machine opening song "Hands Of Time," which isn't as weird as all that stuff might suggest. Instead, it's a juicy, fired-up Southern rocker about living in a world that increasingly makes no sense to you. Church co-wrote "Hands Of Time" with Scooter Carusoe. It's got lyrical shout-outs to Bob Seger, Tom Petty, Meat Loaf, and Kris Kristofferson, among others. The production makes use of gospel-style backup vocals, horn-stabs, and ticking-clock sound effects. Below, check out "Hands Of Time" and the Evangeline Vs. The Machine tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Hands Of Time"

02 "Bleed On Paper"

03 "Johnny"

04 "Storm In Their Blood"

05 "Darkest Hour"

06 "Evangeline"

07 "Rocket’s White Lincoln"

08 "Clap Hands"

Evangeline Vs. The Machine is out 5/2 on EMI Nashville. Church will play London's Royal Albert Hall 5/16 and 5/17.