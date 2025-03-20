Skip to Content
Debby Friday – “1/17”

10:22 AM EDT on March 20, 2025

In 2023, the Toronto artist Debby Friday launched herself onto our collective radar with GOOD LUCK, a debut album full of fired-up art-kid dance-pop energy. That album rules, and it won Canada's Polaris Prize. Friday hasn't released another full-length since then, but she's come out with the one-off singles "let u in" and "To The Dancefloor." Today, she releases the dizzy, horny art-pop jam "1/17."

Debby Friday co-produced "1/17" with Darcy Baylis, writing and recording it during a recent European tour. The song brings back some of that old PC Music feeling. It's a euphoric, unapologetically cheesy trance-pop confection. As synth-bloops whirl all around her, Friday chants, "Poetry and nude selfies, love the way that you know me." It feels like it's heading toward a climactic beat-drop, but then that beat-drop takes forever to arrive, to the point where I didn't think it was coming. Well, sorry to spoil it for you, but the drums do eventually arrive, and that moment is awesome. Friday co-directed the bare-bones "1/17" video with Kevan Funk, and it makes a great case for her as a performer. Check it out below.

"1/17" is out now on Sub Pop.

