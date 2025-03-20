Frown Line – “Anyway”

Frown Line are an indie band from Montreal (formerly Ottawa, per their Bandcamp) working in an emo-tinted confessional singer-songwriter mode that reminds me of Soccer Mommy. New single "Anyway" finds singer Annika Devlin basking in melancholia over a '90s alt-rock churn that subtly builds propulsion as it goes. It's billed as the lead single from their debut album, which is coming this year via the always reliable Lauren Records. Listen below.

<a href="https://frownline.bandcamp.com/track/anyway">Anyway by frown line</a>