Watch Fontaines D.C. Combine Bring Me The Horizon And Nirvana For Triple J

8:04 PM EDT on March 20, 2025

Mixing together Bring Me The Horizon and Nirvana isn't something most people could get away with, but Fontaines D.C. are different. The Irish band performed a haunting rendition of the TikTok viral 2013 emo hit "Can You Feel My Heart," combining it with the 1993 grunge classic "Heart-Shaped Box" for Triple J's Like A Version series, and it sounds awesome.

"It was Grian [Chatten]'s idea initially and I think the sound of ["Can You Feel My Heart"] — the kind of electronic elements and just the general vibe of it — reflects stuff that we were touching on on our last album Romance," guitarist Conor Curley explains in the behind-the-scenes video. "So it seemed like a good place to start, and it's a moody, beautiful song."

Earlier this week, the group cancelled several tour dates in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia due to Chatten suffering a herniated disc that requires “urgent medical attention.” Below, watch Fontaines' Like A Version session.

