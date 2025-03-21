GBMystical Announce New Album Wannabe: Hear “Remember”

Philly's GBMystical formed in 2022 when beatmaker Terrin Munawet pivoted to indie rock. Today, they're announcing their new album Wannabe, the followup to last year's Mystical Castle. The lead single "Remember" is out now.

Along with Munawet, GBMystical has William Wilkinson, Charlie Fraoli, and Allison Carr. "Remember" is reminiscent of the warm, personable atmosphere of Strange Ranger's old songs. Munawet played in math rock bands in high school, which you can hear traces of in the skillful guitar. Hear "Remember" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Magic Glove"

02 "Remember"

03 "Here 4 u"

04 "Starfish"

05 "Wannabe"

06 "Stirring Theme"

07 "Mist"

08 "Yr World"

09 "Starfish 2"

10 "Fairy Hour" (Feat. Soft Idiot)

11 "Doesn't Matter" (Feat. Certain Self)

12 "GRIM"

Wannabe is out 5/2 on Bee Side Cassettes.