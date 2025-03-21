Eddie Vedder – “The Needle And The Damage Done” (Neil Young Cover)

Eddie Vedder: big Neil Young fan, were you aware? Pearl Jam made a whole album with Young, and they've often covered his "Rockin' In The Free World." Vedder inducted Young into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and when it was Pearl Jam's turn to get in, Young returned the favor. The two have performed at each other's festivals. And now the bromance continues.

There's a new Neil Young tribute album on the way. Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young is coming in about a month. It's a benefit for the Bridge School, the California school for children with severe speech and physical impairments that Young supports with a benefit concert each year. The album features covers from the likes of Fiona Apple, Brandi Carlile, Sharon Van Etten, and Courtney Barnett among others. Vedder is on there too, singing the heroin ballad "Needle And The Damage Done." He's covered it live before, but now there's a studio version, and you can hear it below along with Stephen Marley's take on "Old Man."

Heart Of Gold is out 4/25 via Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records.