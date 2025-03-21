Lil Nas X – “Lean On My Body”

Lil Nas X no longer seems to have the secret sauce that allowed him to own the zeitgeist for several years, but he's continuing to make pretty good music. He's releasing a lot of it too. Last week LNX dropped five songs in five days — "Dreamboy," "Big Dummy," "Swish," "Right There," and "Hotbox" — all of them putting an appealing, accessible spin on radio-friendly rap and hip-hop-saturated pop. It seems like he's flooding the zone, seeing if anything hits.

Thus far, none of them have emerged as a sensation, and today, a week after "Hotbox," he's back with yet another new song. "Lean On My Body" is more of the swaggering, studio-slick rap music Nas has been giving us lately, boasting clever wordplay, confident delivery, and a hard-cracking beat from regular collaborators Take A Daytrip and Jasper Harris. Listen below.