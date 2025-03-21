Weyes Blood – “Shilo” (Neil Diamond Cover)

We don't know anything about a new Weyes Blood album. Sorry. It would be cool if we did. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow came out back in 2022, and we've had to make do with odds and ends from Natalie Mering since then. But the good news is that those odds and ends can be truly great. That's certainly the case today. Weyes Blood's latest track is a cover of a Neil Diamond kitsch classic, and it rules.

Neil Diamond originally released "Shilo" on his 1972 album Hot August Night. It's a swelling, orchestral, deeply sentimental pop song, and it's a longtime Diamond fan favorite even though it wasn't a hit single at the time. The Weyes Blood version of the song was recorded for the soundtrack of Good American Family, a new Hulu miniseries about the strange story of Natalia Grace. I will spoil nothing about that story, in case you're going to watch the show, but that shit is wild.

In her take on "Shilo," Weyes Blood strips away much of the song's bombast, but the hooks and theorchestral arrangements remain. It's pretty as hell. Below, listen to the Weyes Blood cover and the Neil Diamond original.