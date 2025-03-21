Skip to Content
Fatboi Sharif & Driveby – “Swim Team Audible Function” & “Battlestar Galactica”

2:18 PM EDT on March 21, 2025

A few weeks ago Fatboi Sharif, a rapper and Artist To Watch who specializes in murky, queasy horrorcore, announced Let Me Out, a new album-length collaboration with the producer Driveby. In announcing the project, the duo released its dusty-grooved opening track "Battlestar Galactica." Now they've shared a second preview. Whereas the prior single was a straight-ahead slapper, "Swim Team Audible Function" finds Fatboi in his woozy, pitched-down mode, dropping bars over wobbly experimental music that mostly leaves the drums out entirely. It's quite an experience, and you can have it below.

Let Me Out is out 4/24 via Deathbomb Arc.

