Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Perennial – “All Day And All Of The Night” (The Kinks Cover)

10:48 AM EDT on March 22, 2025

In a couple of weeks, Perennial will release their ’60s-inspired EP Perennial '65. The band shared the "title track" earlier this month, and now they're back with a cover of the Kinks' "All Day And All Of The Night."

Perennial '65 also has Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) remixing “Up-tight" and Cody Votolato remixing “Tiger Technique,” plus the new song “C Is For Cubism.” In the meantime, check out their take on "All Day And All Of The Night" below.

Perennial '65 is out 4/4 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Shaking Hand – “Cable Ties”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Puscifer – “ImpetuoUs”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Sondre Lerche Shares New EP Turning Up The Heat Again

January 7, 2026
New Music

Searows – “Dirt”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Bernard Butler, Norman Blake, & James Grant Announce New Album Murmurs: Hear “Lonely Night”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Mirah Announces First New Album In Eight Years Dedication: Hear “After The Rain” (Feat. Flock Of Dimes & Hand Habits)

January 7, 2026