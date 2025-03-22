Perennial – “All Day And All Of The Night” (The Kinks Cover)

In a couple of weeks, Perennial will release their ’60s-inspired EP Perennial '65. The band shared the "title track" earlier this month, and now they're back with a cover of the Kinks' "All Day And All Of The Night."

Perennial '65 also has Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) remixing “Up-tight" and Cody Votolato remixing “Tiger Technique,” plus the new song “C Is For Cubism.” In the meantime, check out their take on "All Day And All Of The Night" below.

Perennial '65 is out 4/4 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.