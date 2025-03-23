Skip to Content
Sauce Walka Hospitalized After Getting Shot In Memphis

12:00 PM EDT on March 23, 2025

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)

|Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock

The Houston rapper Sauce Walka was one of two people shot outside a hotel near the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee Saturday afternoon, TMZ reports. Sauce, born Albert Walker Mondane, sustained injuries to his leg and is currently in the hospital, expected to make a full recovery. The gunmen approached him while he was outside a car with a friend, who was killed in the shooting. His name has not been released.

During a local press conference late Saturday night, authorities announced that investigators determined Mondane and the man who was killed were targeted and sought out by the gunmen. Law enforcement said there was no conversation between the two parties ahead of the shooting. Police said they've identified the vehicle the gunmen used to escape and are looking to arrest the suspects soon.

