NewJeans Debut New Song Under New Name, Announce Hiatus After Court Order

Last November, the K-pop group NewJeans dramatically fell out with their record label Ador. NewJeans announced they'd be cutting ties with Ador, claiming that they'd suffered mistreatment that nullified their contracts. Ador then sued NewJeans -- who renamed themselves NJZ -- asserting their contractural rights over the group. The group remained somewhat active, teasing a new single called "Pit Stop" as recently as last week. But last Friday, a panel of judges in Seoul court approved Ador's injunction, recognizing the label as NewJeans' manager. This means the members of NewJeans are now barred from doing performances and other promotional appearances without Ador's prior approval, and can't go by NJZ or else risk serious breach of contract penalties.

NewJeans performed at ComplexCon Hong Kong on Sunday night, their first appearance since that court ruling. Their set was devoted almost entirely to solo performances from the individual members, who covered R&B favorites like TLC's "No Scrubs" and Ghost Town DJ's' "My Boo." The quintet ended their set by performing "Pit Stop" live for the first time. Afterwards, they read a statement in English and Korean, telling the crowd that they'd be going on an indefinite hiatus: "This might be our last performance for a little while. Out of respect for the court’s decision, we’ve decided to pause all our activities for now."

NewJeans have said that they'll eventually challenge the court's decision. Watch their performance of "Pit Stop" and read their full speech below.