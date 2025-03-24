The Pavement Movie Pavements Finally Has A Proper Trailer

Pavements, director Alex Ross Perry's shaggy and impossible-to-categorize movie about Pavement, has been in the works for eons. The movie is apparently part biopic, part documentary, and all self-conscious art experiment. Pavement's first new song in 25 years will appear on the soundtrack. Pavements has played at a bunch of festivals, and we've seen a clip from the film, as well as a teaser for Range Life, the standard biopic-within-a-movie that seems to be an elaborate joke that didn't do much work to present itself as a joke. Now, Pavements finally has a national theatrical release date. Also, this extremely irregular motion picture now has something resembling a regular-ass trailer.

The trailer editors must've had their work cut out for them on this one. Pavements includes all sorts of weird stuff, including footage and behind-the-scenes stuff from Slanted! Enchanted!, the Pavement jukebox musical that Alex Ross Perry staged for three days in 2022. The Pavements cast includes actors like Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman, and Tim Heidecker. In the trailer, we see those people playing their characters, talking about Pavement, and talking about how weird it is to be playing people who are in or associated with Pavement. There's also recent live footage of the band's reunion shows, and Pavement members interacting with the people who play them onscreen. Take it all in below.

The grand New York premiere for Pavements is happening 5/2 at Film Forum, and there will be opening-weekend events with Alex Ross Perry, Steve West, Mark Ibold, and cast members Michael Esper and Kathryn Gallagher. The Los Angeles premiere is happening 5/9, and then the movie opens in theaters nationwide 6/6.