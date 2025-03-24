Skip to Content
Colin Miller – “Porchlight”

6:29 PM EDT on March 24, 2025

Charlie Boss

Colin Miller is back with another one. The Asheville musician is gearing up for the release of his sophomore effort Losin’ after sharing "Cadillac" last month, and today he's unveiling "Porchlight."

Whereas “Cadillac” was a melancholy portrait of grief, "Porchlight" is a heartbreak ballad about not wanting to let go. "Darlin, you know you’re still my number one tube top angel/ I hope he makes you feel new/ I know that I used to," he sings over calm guitars. Watch the music video by Landon George below.

Losin’ is out 4/25 on Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

