MJ Lenderman – “Dancing In The Club” (This Is Lorelei Cover)

This Is Lorelei's Box for Buddy, Box For Star landed at #13 on our list of the best albums of 2024. Today, the New York indie artist is announcing a deluxe edition and sharing MJ Lenderman's cover of "Dancing In The Club."

Lenderman debuted the cover live in Atlanta in January. "Box For Buddy was by far the album I listened to most in 2024," the Asheville musician says. "I had a great time re-recording ‘Dancing In The Club’ with Nate back in December."

Nate Amos adds, “I really loved working on the MJ version of 'Dancing In The Club' — Jake is chill af and mad talented. More so than any other song I’ve written this one was dreamt up for others to sing, so it was pretty freaky watching it fall into place with someone like Jake handling lead vocals.”

The deluxe edition also has Snail Mail on “Two Legs” and Amos’ father and sister doing “Angel’s Eye.” Hear Lenderman's take on "Dancing In The Club" below.

The deluxe edition of Box for Buddy, Box For Star is out 4/25 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.