Model/Actriz – “Doves”

Last month, Model/Actriz announced their second album Pirouette and shared a preview with the off-kilter single "Cinderella." Today, the Brooklyn post-punk freaks are getting eerier with "Doves."

“‘Doves' was the first song on Pirouette to have fully completed lyrics," frontman Cole Haden says. "Initially, its story wasn’t entirely clear to me, but it ultimately became the gateway to the rest of the album’s writing. Within the song, I sing from an empty cathedral, but on a broader level, it explores how a place that once felt like a sanctuary can, over time, become a cage. Ultimately, the challenge then lies in finding the courage to step beyond it. The song is about trusting that the effort to break free is worth it.”

Immerse yourself in the weird world of "Doves" below.

<a href="https://modelactriz.bandcamp.com/album/pirouette">Pirouette by Model/Actriz</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/26 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101 ~

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl %

05/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %

05/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium %

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy %

05/16 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

05/19 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts #

05/20 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #

05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room #

05/31 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

06/02 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron*

06/03 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*

06/13 - London, UK @ Outbreak Festival

06/14 - 15 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

06/16 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde Botanique

06/17 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

06/18 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/19-21 - Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

06/20-21 - Madrid, ES @ Kalorama Festival

06/24 - Cologne, DE @ Helios 37

06/26 - 28 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

06/27 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/30 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

07/01 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

07/04 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/04-6 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

09/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/31-11/01 - Turin, IT @ C2C Festival

~ with Izzy Camina and sh4dows (DJ Set)

*Supporting Panchiko

% with Dove Armitage

# with AFK

Pirouette is out 5/2 via True Panther/Dirty Hit.