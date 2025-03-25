Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes Announce New Album Adventure Club: Hear “Mine Me Mine”

Last month, Laura Jane Grace launched the new band Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes featuring her wife Paris Campbell Grace on vocals, Jacopo Fokas on bass, and Orestis Lagadinos on drums. The group shared "Your God (God's D*ck)," and today they're announcing their debut album Adventure Club.

The second single "Mine Me Mine" is out now. Earlier this month, LJG performed "Your God (God's D*ck)" at a Bernie Sanders rally in Kenosha, WI, prompting a news article from Fox News, who were not happy about her "mocking God and Jesus."

Adventure Club came to life during a songwriting retreat in Greece thanks to a Fellowship grant through the Onassis Foundation. Impressively, "Your God (God's D*ck)" isn't even the best title on the LP — that honor goes to "Fuck You Harry Potter."

Check out "Mine Me Mine" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "WWIII Revisited"

02 "Wearing Black"

03 "I Love To Get High"

04 "Active Trauma"

05 "New Years Day"

06 "Mine Me Mine"

07 "Your God (God's D*ck)"

08 "Fuck You Harry Potter"

09 "Poison In Me"

10 "Espresso Freddie"

11 "Free Cigarettes"

12 "Walls"

Adventure Club is out 7/18 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.