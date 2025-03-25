Foxwarren Announce New Album 2: Hear “Listen2me”

It's been a while since we've heard from Foxwarren. The Andy Shauf-fronted band dropped their eponymous debut album in 2018, then the indie singer-songwriter released his solo LP Norm in 2023. Today, the group is announcing their sophomore effort 2.

The lead single "Listen2me" is out now, and it's got Shauf's distinct vocals surrounded by whimsical guitars. He's not a movie star reciting some big script, but you should listen to him. It comes with a music video by Winston Hacking; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dance"

02 "Sleeping"

03 "Say It"

04 "Listen2me"

05 "QuiteAlot2"

06 "Strange"

07 "Havana"

08 "Yvonne"

09 "Deadhead"

10 "True"

11 "Round&round"

12 "Dress"

13 "Wings"

14 "Serious"

15 "Again&"

TOUR DATES:

08/06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center #

08/08 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival Pavilion #

08/09 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square #

08/10 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo #

# supporting Waxahatchee

2 is out 5/30 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.