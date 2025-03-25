PUP – “Get Dumber” (Feat. Jeff Rosenstock)

Big day for pop-punks: Pup have unleashed their Jeff Rosenstock collab "Get Dumber." Taken from their upcoming album Who Will Look After The Dogs?, the single follows "Paranoid" and "Hallways," and it comes with the announcement of a co-headline tour, where crowdsurfers are sure to be in the air for this song.

"I wrote 'Get Dumber' in Jeff’s basement," Stefan Babcock says. He continues:

I was house sitting for him while he was on tour. I recorded the first demo for it on his guitar using his mics and his computer. Maybe because the ghost of Jeff was in the room with me, I always imagined our voices on this song together, so I was very happy when he agreed to sing on it. We recorded the vocals together, in the same room, facing each other. What that means is, we both had to nail it at the same time because we couldn’t really cut between takes. On the first take, he forgot a line in the second verse and said “ahhhhhh, lyrics” instead. I couldn’t finish the take because I was laughing too hard. Anyway, he practiced singing the correct lyrics but then we decided those lyrics kinda sucked and he should just stick to “ahhhh lyrics” because it’s funny and the song is called "Get Dumber." We nailed it on the second take.

Pup and Rosenstock's tour is dramatically titled PUP + JEFF ROSENSTOCK PRESENT: A CATACLYSMIC RAPTURE OF FRIENDSHIPNESS. They toured together a decade ago, and apparently it didn't go too well:

• Jeff’s van broke down. Twice.

• Stefan fell face first into a pile of cactuses while he was hiking with Jeff and his face and hands swelled up to gigantic proportions

• The sold out Denver show got cancelled because a blizzard stranded both bands in Wyoming

• Steve ate a weird gas station sandwich when they were stuck in Wyoming and ended up with food poisoning, spewing out of both ends

• All of Jeff’s gear got stolen out of his broken down van

• PUP cancelled the last week of shows because Stefan ruptured a vocal cord, and then PUP wrote a record called The Dream Is Over, the title being a direct reference to that tour

Hopefully this time it's smooth sailing. They'll be bringing along the great punks Ekko Astral as well. As for tickets, they shared a statement:

We are offering low-income tickets for this tour! There will be a limited amount of tickets for every show available for $20 at the venue box office*. We know times are shit and hope this helps some people down to the ol' gig who wouldn't otherwise be able to! And we must admit, we completely stole this idea from Los Campesinos! who have been doing it for a while and encouraging other bands to offer this as well, so thank you Los Campesinos! for the inspiration. * Minneapolis, San Antonio, Austin and SLC venues do not have a box office. Please see band socials for alternate pickup locations.

Below, check out the music video directed by Nestor and Zack and animated by Dragan Miljkovic, and see their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/07 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham*&

05/08 - Leeds, UK @ Project House*&

05/10 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz*&

05/11 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)*&

05/12 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University*&

05/13 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory*&

05/15 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*&

05/16 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town*&

05/18 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*

05/20 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta*

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo*

05/22 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44*

05/23 - Munich, DE @ Strom*

05/25 - Paris, FR @ Bellevilloise*

05/27 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

05/28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

05/29 - València, ES @ Loco Club

05/30 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

08/05 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

08/06 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

08/08 - Brisbane, QLD @ Princess Theatre

08/09 - Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

08/10 - Melbourne, VIC @ Northcote Theatre

08/12 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley St. Music Hall

08/14 - Perth, WA @ Magnet House

09/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

09/04 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

09/05 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

09/06 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center ^

09/08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/09 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

09/12 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

09/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

09/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

09/19 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

09/20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

09/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

09/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/25 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ^

09/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

09/27 - Austin, TX @ Radio East ^

09/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/01 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

10/04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/06 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10/07 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

10/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex ^

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

* support from Illuminati Hotties

& support from Goo

^ support from Ekko Astral

Who Will Look After The Dogs? is out 5/2 on Rise.