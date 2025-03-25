James Krivchenia – “Bracelets For Unicorns” (Feat. Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams)

James Krivchenia plays drums in Big Thief. That's the main thing that he does. It's an important role, and he's really good at it. But when Krivchenia isn't doing that, he's making interesting electronic records on his own. Later this spring, he'll follow his 2022 solo album Blood Karaoke with a new one called Performing Belief. The new record is built entirely with sounds taken from "natural objects," and it's shaping up to be both interesting and weird.

Krivchenia recorded most of Performing Belief with help from LA jazz musician Sam Wilkes and Natural Information Society double-bassist Joshua Abrams. We've already posted lead single "Probably Wizards," and now Krivchenia shares the new track "Bracelets For Unicorns," which features both Wilkes and Abrams. It's a cool, percussive workout that sounds acoustic and electronic at the same time -- like a group of robots tripping out around a drum circle. Listen below.

Performing Belief is out 5/2 on Planet Wu.