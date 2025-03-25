The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

If you're old enough, you might have some fond memories of the Ultimate Sunshine Tour. Way back in 2002, the Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse were two of the signature bands of indie rock's popularity explosion, which was still in its early stages. That summer, the two bands went out on a massive summer tour with Cake, De La Soul, Kinky, and the Hackensaw Boys. This summer, both bands are established indie legacy acts, and they're hitting the road together again.

The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse have both been on some big package tours in recent years, and now they've announced their The Good Times Are Killing Me run, which is set to kick off in Atlanta this August. Sadly, Cake, De La Soul, Kinky, and the Hackensaw Boys aren't on the bill this time, but young indie flame-carriers Dehd and Friko will trade off opening duties for most of the dates. It's technically a co-headliner, but the Flaming Lips will play last at every show except the two Oregon shows at the tour's end, where Pacific Northwest heroes Modest Mouse will close things out. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/01 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

8/02 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

8/03 - Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island

8/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

8/07 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *

8/08 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

8/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

8/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater *

8/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

8/14 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

8/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

8/16 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds

8/19 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

8/20 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

9/03 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

9/05 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

9/07 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

9/10-11 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

* with Friko

^ with Dehd

Tickets are on sale 3/28 at 10AM local time.