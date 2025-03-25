Gold Dust Announce New Album In The Shade Of The Living Light: Hear “An Early Translation Of A Later Work” (Feat. J Mascis)

Dustin Rhodes has settled into his late-career run as a veteran AEW midcarder and a holder of Ring Of Honor tag-team belts, and he doesn't seem likely to rejoin his baby brother Cody in WWE anytime soon. But that's not the Gold Dust we're talking about. Instead, this Gold Dust is the rambling folk-rock project started by the Massachusetts musician and former Ampere/Kindling member Stephen Pierce. That Gold Dust started off as a solo situation and released a self-titled 2021 debut LP and a 2022 covers album called The Late Great Gold Dust. Now, Gold Dust are a full band, and they've got a new album on the way.

Gold Dust's new four-piece lineup includes current and former members of Potty Mouth, Nanny, and the Van Pelt. This spring, they'll release their sunny-jangly new album In The Shade Of The Living Light. They recorded it with producer Justin Pizzoferrato, and it comes with zine-style liner notes from Parquet Courts member Sean Yeaton. Lead single "An Early Translation Of A Later Work" is a softly driving psych-rock jam, and it's got a sick electric sitar solo from J Mascis, Dinosaur Jr. frontman and Western Massachusetts indie hero. Pierce says, "As far as my guitar playing goes, I'm prouder of that song than I think I am of anything else that we've released so far. For me, that's the song that heralds where we are as a band, and what the path ahead might look like." Below, listen to that song and check out the In The Shade Of The Living Light tracklist.

<a href="https://golddust.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-shade-of-the-living-light">In the Shade of the Living Light by Gold Dust</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Whatever's Left"

02 "Moths To The Glow"

03 "An Early Translation Of A Later Work"

04 "Sympathy For Scavengers"

05 "Germs Burn"

06 "Traveler Stay"

07 "Last Call"

08 "Whatever's Left Pt. II: A Cactus In New England"

In The Shade Of The Living Light is out 5/16.